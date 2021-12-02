Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,175,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,346 shares during the quarter. Ferrari accounts for about 1.1% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.06% of Ferrari worth $2,133,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birinyi Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the third quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 0.5% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 53,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 27.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ferrari by 166.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the third quarter worth approximately $962,000. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $261.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $183.82 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.42.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.82.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.