Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $464,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.07.

NYSE FIS opened at $102.36 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.28 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 276.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

