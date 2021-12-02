Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $73.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.