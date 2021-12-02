Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.15 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Biogen by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after acquiring an additional 258,217 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Biogen by 10,230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 191,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,429,000 after acquiring an additional 189,985 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Biogen by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,746 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $229.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.68 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.91.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

