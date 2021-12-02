Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Albemarle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 56.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,002 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.15.

NYSE ALB opened at $259.85 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $130.76 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 137.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

