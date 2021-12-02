Fifth Third Bancorp Has $5.12 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,381,000 after acquiring an additional 63,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,332,000 after purchasing an additional 176,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after buying an additional 472,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 11.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,080,000 after buying an additional 181,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in M&T Bank by 33.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 317,822 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock opened at $144.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.12. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.54 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.66.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

