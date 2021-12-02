Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Humana by 126.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.51.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $417.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $432.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.84. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.