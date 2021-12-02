Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,460 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY opened at $202.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $147.40 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.08.

In related news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,195 shares of company stock worth $1,837,131 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

