Financial Analysis: POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares POINT Biopharma Global and Sanofi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POINT Biopharma Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sanofi $41.17 billion 2.94 $14.07 billion $2.93 16.40

Sanofi has higher revenue and earnings than POINT Biopharma Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of POINT Biopharma Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Sanofi shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sanofi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares POINT Biopharma Global and Sanofi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POINT Biopharma Global N/A N/A N/A Sanofi 16.60% 25.76% 14.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for POINT Biopharma Global and Sanofi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POINT Biopharma Global 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sanofi 1 1 5 0 2.57

POINT Biopharma Global currently has a consensus price target of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 103.79%. Given POINT Biopharma Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe POINT Biopharma Global is more favorable than Sanofi.

Volatility and Risk

POINT Biopharma Global has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanofi has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sanofi beats POINT Biopharma Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a. The company is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities. The Consumer Healthcare segment includes the commercial operations for its Consumer Healthcare products. The Vaccines segment consists commercial operations of Sanofi Pasteur. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

