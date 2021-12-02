Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor Purchases 200,000 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor purchased 100,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $774,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor purchased 44,251 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $334,537.56.

PLYA stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $9.46.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,419,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,013,000 after acquiring an additional 173,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,744,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,203,000 after acquiring an additional 186,340 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,766,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,449 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,840,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,536,000 after acquiring an additional 421,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

