Financial Consulate Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Financial Consulate Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,826,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after buying an additional 261,034 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $107.68 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $87.89 and a one year high of $113.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.74.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

