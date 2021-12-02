Financial Consulate Inc. Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,485,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,676,000 after buying an additional 164,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Black Knight by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,161,000 after purchasing an additional 151,443 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Black Knight by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,131,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,194,000 after purchasing an additional 281,797 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,911,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,029,000 after buying an additional 354,863 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,043,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

BKI opened at $72.07 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $91.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.88.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

