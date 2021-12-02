Financial Consulate Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 101.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $461.94 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $296.65 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total transaction of $434,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,143 shares of company stock valued at $14,723,399. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

