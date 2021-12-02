Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 102,560.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISI. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,989 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

FISI opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $495.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.