Financial Review: Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) & Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Inotiv and Science 37, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inotiv 0 0 2 0 3.00 Science 37 0 0 4 0 3.00

Inotiv presently has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential downside of 15.70%. Science 37 has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.43%. Given Science 37’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Science 37 is more favorable than Inotiv.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inotiv and Science 37’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inotiv $60.47 million 12.65 -$4.68 million ($0.40) -120.10 Science 37 N/A N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

Science 37 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inotiv.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.7% of Inotiv shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Inotiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inotiv and Science 37’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inotiv -6.83% -14.51% -4.46% Science 37 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Science 37 beats Inotiv on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets vivo sampling systems and accessories, physiology monitoring tools, liquid chromatography, and electrochemistry instruments platforms. The company was founded by Peter T. Kissinger in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, IN.

About Science 37

Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

