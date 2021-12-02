First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.39

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.39 and last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 1820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

FA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Get First Advantage alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.25.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $645,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $6,680,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,075.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.