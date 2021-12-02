First Bancorp Inc ME Acquires New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Home Depot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $2,422,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $402.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $419.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

