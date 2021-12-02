First Bancorp Inc ME Buys Shares of 3,165 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $105.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $105.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.05.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

