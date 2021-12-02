First Bancorp Inc ME Buys Shares of 428 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,461 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4,579.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $66,188,000 after purchasing an additional 83,527 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 53,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA stock opened at $1,101.25 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $976.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $777.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,540,581 shares of company stock worth $2,764,365,774 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

