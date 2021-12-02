First Bancorp Inc ME Buys Shares of 681 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $307.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.50. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $301.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,634 shares of company stock worth $186,287,137. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

