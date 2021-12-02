First Bancorp Inc ME Invests $1.35 Million in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 1.3% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $1,730,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,588,000 after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,069,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

IDXX stock opened at $599.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $632.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $637.01. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $447.82 and a 1 year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

