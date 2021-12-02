First Bancorp Inc ME Makes New $295,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 296,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,411,000 after purchasing an additional 122,224 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,691,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY opened at $249.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

