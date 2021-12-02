First Bancorp Inc ME Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF comprises 1.2% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Bancorp Inc ME owned about 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 86.4% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

IVOO stock opened at $180.05 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $147.39 and a twelve month high of $197.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.45.

