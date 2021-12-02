First Bancorp Inc ME Purchases New Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,066 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,969 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,358 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,252 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $126.74 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.32 and a 12-month high of $131.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.95.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

