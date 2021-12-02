First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.98

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.98 and traded as high as C$18.35. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$17.52, with a volume of 933,917 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on FCR.UN. CIBC raised their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.13.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.98. The stock has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

