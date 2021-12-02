First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd.

First Midwest Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 43.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Midwest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

FMBI stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.86 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 95,202 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

