First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAAR) Trading Down 1.9%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAAR) traded down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.27 and last traded at $29.48. 12,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 17,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.