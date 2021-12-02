First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,483,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,192,000 after purchasing an additional 313,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,773,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,408,000 after acquiring an additional 118,274 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,624,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,340,000 after acquiring an additional 35,798 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,552,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,562,000 after acquiring an additional 343,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,480,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,123,000 after acquiring an additional 140,016 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.13. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,135. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.50. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $51.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.