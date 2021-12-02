First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Up 88.0% in November

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, a growth of 88.0% from the October 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $47.67 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $51.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.
