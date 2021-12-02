First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Down 46.2% in November

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the October 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FEP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.79. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,704. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $36.94 and a one year high of $45.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 489,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,505,000 after purchasing an additional 110,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares in the last quarter.

