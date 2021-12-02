First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Position Lifted by Brouwer & Janachowski LLC

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,767 shares during the period. First Trust Expanded Technology ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC owned 86.96% of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF worth $14,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,385,000.

Shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,663. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82. First Trust Expanded Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $23.51.

