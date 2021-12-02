First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Up 33.3% in November

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:FTAG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $32.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 126.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the second quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

