First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.23 and last traded at $24.23. 3,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 3,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21.

