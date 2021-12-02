First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF during the second quarter worth $2,997,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF during the third quarter valued at $389,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSA opened at $47.99 on Thursday. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

