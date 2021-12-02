FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.17.

NYSE:FE opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

