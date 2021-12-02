FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut shares of FirstGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS:FGROY opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. FirstGroup has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

