Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.16

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1628 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s previous interim dividend of $0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

In other news, insider Lewis Gradon purchased 53,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$30.54 ($21.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,619,780.52 ($1,156,986.09).

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

