FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the October 31st total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FLNG traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.66. 185,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,336. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.84. FLEX LNG has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 40.03%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FLEX LNG by 2,343.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in FLEX LNG by 223.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 309,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 213,670 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth $4,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth $5,851,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth $3,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

