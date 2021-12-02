Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Purchased by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,082. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on FLO. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.