Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FLUX. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ FLUX opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.89. Flux Power has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Flux Power will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flux Power during the second quarter worth about $147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Flux Power by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

