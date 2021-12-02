FMC (NYSE:FMC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $125.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $112.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.93.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $100.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 4.1% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in FMC by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 28,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in FMC by 3.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in FMC by 5.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after acquiring an additional 29,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 27.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

