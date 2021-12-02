ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.140-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.50 million-$47.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.97 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.960-$-0.940 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.44.

FORG stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.13. 380,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,859. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.12.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $674,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

