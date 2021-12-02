Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Position Decreased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.09.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet stock opened at $305.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 91.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $120.68 and a one year high of $355.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

