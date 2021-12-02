Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Update

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the October 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSNUY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

FSNUY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,030. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

