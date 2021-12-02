Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,168,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 128,208 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $23,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 3,369.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,127,000 after buying an additional 497,973 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 27.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,181,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,854,000 after buying an additional 253,236 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 167.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 388,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after buying an additional 243,064 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 2,401.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 222,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 23.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 891,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after buying an additional 168,353 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.77 million, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

