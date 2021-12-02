Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $11.36 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,978 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,603 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $40.84 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.