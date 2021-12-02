Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 13,809 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,809 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $13,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900,527 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409,555 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,564,000 after purchasing an additional 409,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,077,000 after purchasing an additional 319,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,721,000 after purchasing an additional 124,552 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total value of $916,232.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $5,247,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,935 shares of company stock valued at $23,354,014 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $555.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $520.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.23. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.51 and a one year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.