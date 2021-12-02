Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 16,287 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,287 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.38% of HNI worth $22,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 71.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,671,000 after acquiring an additional 224,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,684,000 after acquiring an additional 113,408 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 18.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,743,000 after acquiring an additional 104,161 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 209.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 96,778 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 61.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 70,545 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $429,019.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. HNI had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $586.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.81%.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

