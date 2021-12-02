Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 237,658 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 237,658 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $15,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUPN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

