Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 3,079 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $19,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,688,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after purchasing an additional 212,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo stock opened at $146.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.39 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.59 and its 200 day moving average is $177.33.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QRVO. Argus downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.61.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

